Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Msci in a report released on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $321.74. The company had a trading volume of 144,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,758. Msci has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

