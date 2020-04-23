M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.06 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

