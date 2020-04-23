Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.44.

MTL traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.08. 596,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. The stock has a market cap of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.26.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

