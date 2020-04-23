MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0005

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, MVL has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $89,578.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.04474660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003196 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.