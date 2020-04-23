Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 910,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

