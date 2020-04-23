Myokardia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 546 call options.

MYOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In other news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,204 shares of company stock valued at $500,495. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 282,699 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 33,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,516. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

