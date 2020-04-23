MYR Group (MYRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 1,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. TheStreet downgraded MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.