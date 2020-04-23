NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $2,062.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04441495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037362 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008521 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

