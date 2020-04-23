Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.85. 905,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,948. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

