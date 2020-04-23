National Bank Financial Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,798. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.