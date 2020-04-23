National Bank Financial Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,803. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $727.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.44.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

