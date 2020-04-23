National Bank Financial Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$8.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.44.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.08. 596,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.82. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.