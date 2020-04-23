National Bank Financial Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Cormark raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.21. 2,890,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,520. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of $723.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

