National Bank Financial Raises NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$101.00

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE NGT traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, hitting C$88.33. The company had a trading volume of 183,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$90.79.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

