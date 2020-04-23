Natus Medical (NTUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $815.11 million, a PE ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

