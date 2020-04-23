Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,867,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,733. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nautilus by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

