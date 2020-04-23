Navistar International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,851 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 261 call options.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navistar International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

