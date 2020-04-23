nDEX Trading Up 495.3% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 248.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. nDEX has a market capitalization of $49,159.60 and $968.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 495.3% against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

