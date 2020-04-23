Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $296,027.20 and $10.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,904,634,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

