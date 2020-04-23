Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Share Price

News stories about Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Expedia Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the online travel company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 8,133,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

