NEM Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $353.02 million and $20.73 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinTiger, Binance and Coinbe.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Upbit, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, Binance, Crex24, Coinsuper, Indodax, HitBTC, OKEx, Koineks, Kuna, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns, Zaif, Exrates, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.