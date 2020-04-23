Neo (NEO) Price Hits $8.22

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00108954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, Livecoin and Gate.io. Neo has a market cap of $579.54 million and approximately $581.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Livecoin, Exrates, ZB.COM, Ovis, Switcheo Network, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Liquid, Bitinka, COSS, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinEx, BigONE, DragonEX, OKEx, TDAX, CoinEgg, Tidebit, Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bibox, OTCBTC, BCEX, LBank, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

