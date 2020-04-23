NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,319 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,336,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $19,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $39.68 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.