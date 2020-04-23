Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $490.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.70. 13,935,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $115,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.