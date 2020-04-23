Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

