Neutral Dollar (NUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,740.22 and approximately $79.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.04465955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

