Neutron (NTRN) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Neutron has a market cap of $158,543.16 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

