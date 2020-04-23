New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $723.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

