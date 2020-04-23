New Jersey Resources’ (NJR) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 505,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.49. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

