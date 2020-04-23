NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,250. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.42.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

