NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.61. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

