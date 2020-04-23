Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $822,620.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $822,620.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Newton has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.