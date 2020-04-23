Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $6,555.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003752 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 175.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.90 or 0.04426098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013269 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008465 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

