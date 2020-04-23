Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of LON NFC traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 364.50 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.96 million and a PE ratio of 43.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 462.42. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($8.79).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

