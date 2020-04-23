NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE opened at $247.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

