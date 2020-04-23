Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 325.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

