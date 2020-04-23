Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & CardioGenics (NYSE:CGNH) Financial Survey

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nielsen and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 1 3 0 2.40 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.67 -$415.00 million $1.69 7.25 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -6.39% 22.20% 3.97% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nielsen beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

