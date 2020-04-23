Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Tops $338,540.09

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $338,540.09 and $1,114.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

