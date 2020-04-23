Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,670 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

