Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.86. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.