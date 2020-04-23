Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $155,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 618,457 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.