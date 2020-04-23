Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 94.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.86. 4,266,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average of $287.31. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

