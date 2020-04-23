Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 863 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.72. 6,275,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,983 shares of company stock worth $65,208,495 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

