Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

