Noir Price Up 6.1% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $287,503.33 and approximately $523.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,326,487 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

