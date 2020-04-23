NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $275,932.46 and $739.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004672 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,578,625 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

