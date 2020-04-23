Nomura Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $320.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $265.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.82 on Thursday, reaching $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average is $275.81. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

