Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Non-Standard Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.60 ($0.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.67. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.