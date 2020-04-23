Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,724. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

