Norges Bank Buys Shares of 198,595 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discovery Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.